A man tracing his family tree needs help with these great old photographs of a Huddersfield school ... and the history of a Colne Valley farm.

Nigel Temple wants to know more about Lingards Mission School which is now known as Lingards Mission Church on the border of Slaithwaite and Marsden and currently being renovated as a house.

Nigel, who was educated at Salendine Nook High School and now lives near Inverness in Scotland, thinks the photos were taken in the late 1940s or early 1950s and his father, Colin Temple, is on both of them.

He said: “My father was born in 1938 and was resident at Hollins farm from the mid 1940s and stayed in the area until joining the army. My grandmother’s family lived in a block of three houses called Nathans from around 1918 just 100 yards from Hollins Farm.

“I also have a photo of my father with another boy who is also in the school photos. This boy has a striking resemblance to men in a photograph taken at Hollins farm in about the 1920s. On checking census and electoral registers I found one family had lived there twice and the dates coincided with the photos.

“They would have all come from that area as I believe the Mission was founded to educate the poor of the area in the principles of the church.”

Nigel added: “My family moved to Hollins Farm in 1947. My grandfather, John William Temple, died there in 1955. Elizabeth and Albert Foster were my grandmother’s siblings and moved in there when my grandmother Nellie bought a house at Lingards Terrace. They lived in the second house in.

“There was a Chambers family living there from 1911 to 1925 and then again from 1945 to1947. Harry and Liilian Chambers had a son called Harry who I think could be the boy in the photo with my father. I did make a Chambers family tree based on what I found on the electoral register and census and some of the family were in Huddersfield in the 1990s.”

Colin moved to Invergordon about 30 miles north of Inverness in the north of Scotland in the early 1980s to deal with redundancies at British Alcan in Invergordon. He died in 1990.

Anyone with information should phone Nigel on 07544 589767 or email him at temps1964@gmail.com.