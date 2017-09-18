Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Vets are urging pet owners to neuter their cats after an entire litter of kittens were cruelly abandoned in a garden.

Nine kittens were dumped along with two adult cats in a woman’s front garden, as vets suspect they were left unwanted when an unneutered cat fell pregnant.

The cuddly bunch have luckily been rehomed after they were brought in to the Wakefield branch of Dewsbury-based Calder Vets.

All nine moggies had to be treated for worms and fleas, while six were in a bad condition suffering from cat flu and swollen eyes.

The West Yorkshire vets say they are seeing between 10 to 15 cats a month brought in after being found astray.

Practice manager Tracy Hemingway, who has taken two of the kittens home herself, said neutering your cat will stop unwanted pregnancies, which she believes is the main reason kittens are abandoned.

She said: “We see regular numbers of stray cats brought in to our practices, which is a real concern.

“It’s really important cat owners get their pets neutered for a number of reasons, none more so important than making a dent in the overpopulation of strays which are either roaming streets, taken to animal charities or to vets – which isn’t really what we are here for and can carry quite an expense.”