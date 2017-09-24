Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A PLUMBER who got behind the wheel while twice the legal limit has been banned from the road for two years.

Jeremiah Buchanan said he planned to set up his own plumbing and electrical business but may face a setback as he was handed the lengthy ban over his second drink-driving offence.

The 55-year-old pleaded guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Bill Astin, prosecuting, said that police pulled over his silver Mercedes in Huddersfield town centre on August 16.

Their attention was drawn to the vehicle as it appeared to be moving slower then the surrounding traffic on Market Street.

Buchanan’s breath smelled of alcohol and he was arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

Further police station tests showed that he had 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Buchanan had a previous drink-driving conviction on his record from June 2014.

His solicitor Ian Whiteley explained that he’d had some alcohol the night before but felt fine to drive.

District Judge Michael Fanning told Buchanan: “This is the second time you’ve been in this situation and you should have learnt from this last time.

“You must know that driving impaired is dangerous and you will stay off the road for a longer period.

“It is regrettable that it will affect your job but you put yourself in this position.”

As well as being banned from driving for 24 months Buchanan, of Town Hall Street in Mirfield, will have to undertake 80 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £85 costs and £85 court charge.