Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A record 372 runners gave helped raise thousands of pounds for Kirkwood Hospice ... and many for very personal and poignant reasons.

They signed up for Kirkwood Hospice’s annual 5k and 10k Trail Run which took place at the Leeds Road Sports Complex.

Michael Haigh, of Kirkheaton, took on the 10k challenge to remember his wife, Brenda, who sadly died nine weeks before race day.

“I took part today in memory of Brenda,” he said. “It’s been hard, but this is the most enjoyable Sunday I have had since she died.”

Brenda had been supported by Kirkwood’s Community Palliative Care team and as well as taking on the Trail Run Michael will be setting himself a big challenge to raise money for the hospice in honour of his late wife.

“There were a few things that Brenda really wanted to achieve, but sadly never got the chance to so I’ve challenged myself to take on some of the things on her list for her – starting with a wing walk,” he said.

The now well established run continues to grow year on year and event founder, John Philpott, who started the event in 2012 in memory of his late wife Joanne, was delighted to see so many people turn out to take on the challenge.

“Last year around 250 completed the Trail Run and this year we’ve had over 370 enter,” he said.”That’s really great.

“We’ve had so much help today from all the volunteers. The Holmfirth Harriers have been a massive help too providing lots of marshals, as have the local cadets. It’s been a fantastic day.”

Sunday’s event marked the seventh anniversary of Joanne’s death and the Trail Run has raised thousands for Kirkwood Hospice in her memory.

Mr Philpott added: “The event has fallen on the exact day that Joanne died. My four children have all run today. Even my granddaughter’s run, she did the 5k and she’s only five. I’m really proud of her.”

“Over £50,000 has been raised since the inception of the race now, which is amazing.”

The first runner to cross the line was Simon Cousthey, clocking an impressive time of 34m 47s. He was followed by Ed Highland and Ian Dixon who finished in 35m 19s and 37m 07s respectively.

The first female over the line was Ashleigh Greenwood from Stadium Runners in a time of 43m 50s. She was closely followed by Jennifer Hopkinson in 45m 51s and Sally Caton in 46m 05s.

Kirkwood Hospice would like to thanks event sponsors The Pink Link and The Woodman Inn, Thunderbridge, Kirklees Active Leisure and all the volunteers who helped to support the event.