An RSPCA Inspector has raised fears about potential poisoning of animals in a Calderdale town.

Inspector Emma Dingley has said that a cat and a dog have been poisoned after digesting a chemical solution left in the Sowerby Bridge area.

It has happened in the last few days and she has issued an appeal for information and also spoken out about it to help raise awareness among animal owners so they can be extra vigilant.

Insp Dingley said: “There have been a few poisoning incidents, so if people notice their pets become unwell get them to the vet straight away.

“Anyone with information can contact the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.”

People with information about the poisoning can call the number quoting log number 1149/3107.