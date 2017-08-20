The driver of this car miraculously survived a nasty smash on the M1 near Kirklees.
West Yorkshire Police posted the picture of the completely destroyed Lexus 200 car following a collision near J39 (Durkar) on Saturday.
It is thought the car left the road and no others were involved in the smash.
The Roads Policing Unit (RPU) posted the photo, commenting: “Single vehicle RTC from earlier today, M1 South J39 and the driver survived.”
Ice cream van driver disappears after plunging down 50ft banking
Meanwhile, the RPU has recently snared a recovery truck that was committing an unusual offence.
The vehicle, which was carrying a car on the back, had blue lights fitted to the top of it.
Only emergency vehicles can be fitted with a blue flashing light, or anything that looks like a blue flashing light, whether working or not.
On closer investigation officers also discovered it was uninsured, prompting them to seize it.