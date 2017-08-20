Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The driver of this car miraculously survived a nasty smash on the M1 near Kirklees.

West Yorkshire Police posted the picture of the completely destroyed Lexus 200 car following a collision near J39 (Durkar) on Saturday.

It is thought the car left the road and no others were involved in the smash.

(Image: WYP)

The Roads Policing Unit (RPU) posted the photo, commenting: “Single vehicle RTC from earlier today, M1 South J39 and the driver survived.”



Meanwhile, the RPU has recently snared a recovery truck that was committing an unusual offence.

The vehicle, which was carrying a car on the back, had blue lights fitted to the top of it.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

Only emergency vehicles can be fitted with a blue flashing light, or anything that looks like a blue flashing light, whether working or not.

On closer investigation officers also discovered it was uninsured, prompting them to seize it.