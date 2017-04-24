Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are searching for a man seen chasing others in the street brandishing what appeared to be a weapon.

Armed officers were deployed to Riddings Road in Deighton on Sunday afternoon after a member of the public reported seeing the man chasing three to four others carrying what was described as a “weapon.”

Police were unable to ascertain what the weapon was after speaking to the caller, and when they arrived found no signs of one being used.

Detectives are now appealing to anyone who saw the incident or who has any more details to get in touch.

A black BMW and white Audi were seen driving in the area around the same time, while a witness also reported seeing a white male in a grey, hooded top under a black coat who was with three other males described as black or mixed race.

Det Insp John Charlton, from Kirklees CID, said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or witnessed anything suspicious in the area around this time.

“Equally, we would like to hear from anyone who saw either of the cars driving in the area or the males described.”

He added that the investigation was ongoing and patrols were being stepped up. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 quoting log number 1119.