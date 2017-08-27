Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two shotguns and an amount of cash were stolen from a property in West Bretton.

Burglars are believed to have raided the premises in Huddersfield Road between 1pm on Thursday, August 24 and 10.15am on Saturday, August 26.

Police have launched an investigation and detectives are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Few details about the raid have been released but in a statement a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Person or persons unknown broke into the property and stole two shotguns and cash.

“One of the shotguns is of the Aya make and the other of the Zabala make.”

Anyone who is offered the shotguns for sale or witnessed the burglary is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 678 of Saturday August 26.