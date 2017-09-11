Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating the sexual assault of a woman by a teenager in the Primrose Hill area of Huddersfield.

The offence happened between 11am and 3pm on Friday, August 25 on Stile Common Road at the junction with Malvern Road.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was approached by a man who asked her to go to the park with him. When she refused, he sexually assaulted her before walking away down Stile Common Road.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged in his late teens, of slim build, over 5ft 6in tall, with short, cropped hair which appeared white at the front and grey at the back. He was wearing a dark blue jumper with grey writing across the front, blue jeans and white trainers.

Anyone with information should contact Kirklees Adult Safeguarding Unit on 101, quoting crime number 13170392747.