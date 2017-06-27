Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are concerned for the welfare of a Huddersfield man who has gone missing.

Howard Denby, 60, was reported missing today and he was last seen taking a dog for a walk.

He was wearing blue jeans and white fleecy jacket.

He is white, 6ft 2, slim to medium build, with short grey hair with a curl on top.

Mr Denby is from Marsden and regularly goes on walks in and around Marsden and Scammonden.

He stood as the UKIP parliamentary candidate in the Sheffield Heeley constituency in the General Election on June 8.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police as soon as possible via 101 quoting log number 1056 of June 27.