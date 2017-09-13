Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary in Stocksmoor.

The incident took place on Stocks Lane between Tuesday, September 5 and Thursday, September 7. It is thought two men entered the property before leaving empty-handed in a black Audi saloon.

The car is thought to have suffered damage to the nearside wing mirror and passenger door after a collision with a vehicle at the property.

One of the men officers want to speak to in connection with the incident is described as aged in his late teens to early 20s with a round face. He was clean shaven and wearing a balaclava rolled up to look like a hat.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call PC Lisa Saberton, of Kirklees CID, on 101 quoting crime reference 13170414077