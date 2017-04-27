Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police want to speak to the driver of a Ford Focus who sped off from the scene of a smash in Holmfirth.

Emergency services were called after a silver Honda convertible smashed into a telegraph pole on Dunford Road in Holmfirth on Sunday morning.

Police this morning (Thursday) said the 25-year-old driver remains in a stable condition after he was seriously injured and taken to hospital by air ambulance.

The collision occurred shortly before 10am when the S2000 with its roof down struck the pole, causing power to be cut to surrounding homes.

Police say that a blue Ford Focus was at the scene and “drove off at speed immediately after the collision.”

Pc Cheryl Moore, from West Yorkshire Police’s Safer Roads Support Team, said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area on Sunday morning and who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision or who may have information about the blue Ford Focus to come forward.

“I would also appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision itself to speak to police.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.