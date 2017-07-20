Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police investigating historic allegations of child sex abuse in Kirklees have arrested a further 16 people.

West Yorkshire Police say 15 men and one woman were arrested from addresses in Huddersfield and Bradford during a three-day operation.

All 16 have been interviewed and released pending further enquiries.

The investigation centres on allegations made by a number of women of sexual abuse committed against them as children predominantly in the Huddersfield area between 2004 and 2011.

This is the second arrest phase of Operation Tendersea which follows on from 29 defendants being charged with rape, sexual assault and human trafficking, earlier this year, who now face criminal trials at Leeds Crown Court next year.

Chief Insp Ian Mottershaw, who is leading the investigation in Kirklees, said: “This ongoing investigation forms part of West Yorkshire Police’s commitment to the investigation of both current and ‘non-recent’ sexual offences against children. These are abhorrent crimes that affect the most vulnerable in our society.

“Protecting children and ensuring that victims are put at the heart of everything we do is a top priority for the force.

“We have specialist safeguarding units in each of our five policing districts, which include officers dedicated to dealing with both current and historic child abuse and child sexual exploitation.

“Tackling child abuse is not something that any one agency can do in isolation though which is why we work closely with local authorities and other organisations and charities to support victims, bring offenders to justice and make our communities safer.

“We would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or historic, to report it to the police. Please be assured that you will be listened to, taken seriously and supported by professionals with experience of dealing with these kind of offences.”

Last year the Examiner revealed that police had interviewed 120 girls in a massive operation regarding historic allegations of child sex abuse over a seven year period and 16 of them have provided evidence which had led to the arrests of 32 people with 29 eventually being charged.

A detective involved in the investigation said many of the victims did not want to give information because “they have had children, got married and want to move on with their lives.”

Some of the original 120 girls are understood to have connections to one another.

The arrests were carried out following an investigation which began in late 2013 when a young woman accompanied by her mother went to a police station and said she had been the victim of sexual abuse.