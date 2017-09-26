Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police investigating a brutal attack on two men at a Huddersfield flat have arrested a man.

The two victims aged 29 and 50 were battered by three men armed with baseball bats and a knife at the flat on Elmfield Terrace in Moldgreen on Sunday evening.

One of the victims suffered a laceration to his face and a fractured hand while the other was treated for minor hand injuries which needed stitches.

West Yorkshire Police said this morning (Tuesday) they had made an arrest.

A 35-year-old man from Huddersfield is being questioned by officers over the assault which happened shortly after 5pm.

A spokesperson added that enquiries were still ongoing into the assault and anyone with information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170442367.