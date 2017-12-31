Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A safe and cash have been stolen in a charity shop raid.

The large freestanding safe was taken during a break-in at the Kirkwood Hospice shop in Heckmondwike town centre before Christmas.

Kirklees police would like to speak to anyone who may have come across the safe if it has been discarded by the thieves.

Burglars forced entry to the Northgate Centre property overnight between Wednesday, December 20 and Thursday December 21, also taking a laptop computer.

Officers are carrying out a number of enquiries following the break-in and have been liaising with the charity.

Pc Cara Papworth of Kirklees District Police, said: “Any theft from a charity benefiting others is an abhorrent act and we are appealing for information from anyone who can help us identify those responsible.

“I am particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have seen a large free standing safe abandoned in the local area or who may have knowledge of its whereabouts.”

She added: “We do know the shop was broken into overnight, most likely at about 3.30am on the Thursday, and we would also like to speak with anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour at that time or who may have CCTV which captures the offenders nearby.

“Anyone who can assist is asked to contact myself, PC 265 Papworth, at Heckmonwike Neighbourhood Patrol Team 5 on 101 referencing crime number 13170594279.”

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.