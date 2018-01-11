Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Commuters were held up in long delays on a major Huddersfield road this morning after a bizarre incident involving a man smashing a car and throwing household items into the street.

There were hold ups along Halifax Road at Birchencliffe after the man was seen causing criminal damage.

Police said they were called to Rock Road, just off the main road, at 9.18am following reports of a disturbance.

A spokesperson said: “Officers attended to find a criminal damage incident underway in which damage was being caused to cars by a male.

“The male then entered an address and threw items into the street.”

Officers had to temporarily close the road out of concern for public safety while they spoke to the man, leading to major congestion on the already-busy road linking Huddersfield to the Ainley Top roundabout.

One woman, who was held for 20 minutes on a bus, said: “It looks like a load of household items including large pieces of furniture had been thrown out of a house or flat onto the road.

“There was also a car in the road opposite that had been smashed up and there was a lot of debris everywhere.”

The police spokesperson added: “After a period of time he surrendered himself to officers and was arrested at the scene.

“A 29-year-old man is now in police custody and enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.”