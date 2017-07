The video will start in 8 Cancel

A police car has been involved in a smash in Huddersfield this morning.

Three people including an officer are believed to have been hurt in the crash which happened on Penistone Road close to Morrisons supermarket.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

The force of the impact left both the Peugeot police patrol car and a silver Toyota badly damaged at the front.

Several police vehicles are now at the scene as an investigation gets underway as to how it happened.

The crash at 10.30am is causing traffic hold-ups in the area.