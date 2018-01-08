A man was taken to hospital after he became unwell and collapsed in a parked car.
Police closed part of Newsome Road in Newsome for around 90 minutes while paramedics were called to help.
Passers-by told how emergency crews carried out CPR on the man on the roadside.
At least two police cars and an ambulance attended the scene, near the junction with Hart Street.
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said officers were called at just before 3.30pm after a man – a passenger in a car – suffered what they described as a “medical episode.”
Police said the car was parked and there was a “concern for the safety” of the man.
The road was re-opened just before 5pm.
Police have not disclosed the man’s condition.