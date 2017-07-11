Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who drunkenly attacked two police officers is set to be arrested.

The incident happened on John William Street in Huddersfield town centre on May 24.

The officers were dealing with Joshua Regan, 25, when he assaulted them.

He pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public and two charges of assaulting a constable acting in the execution of his duty at a hearing at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court last month.

His case was adjourned so that a full report could be prepared by probation staff.

Regan, of Carr Lane in Slaithwaite, was due to be sentenced yesterday at the Huddersfield court but failed to show up.

Magistrates yesterday issued a warrant for his arrest not backed by bail.