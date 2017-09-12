Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Officers say they are looking for a man reported missing from his home in Huddersfield yesterday (Monday).

Andrew Taylor, 50, was last seen at his address in Lindley in the morning at around 9.30am.

Police are concerned for his welfare and have issued an appeal to trace him.

A spokesperson said that although he has no access to any vehicle and does not use public transport, he is known to travel long distances on foot and officers say he has links to the Calderdale and Leeds areas.

Andrew is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall and of large build. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans. Anyone who has seen Mr Taylor or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 101.