Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating a serious attack on a man outside McDonald’s in Huddersfield town centre are continuing to question two teenagers this morning (Monday).

The 15 and 16-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of assault after an alleged attack outside the restaurant at 12.41am on Sunday.

The victim, a man in his 30s, is in a critical condition fighting for his life after he was injured in the attack outside the fast food chain on the corner of John William Street and Kirkgate.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police this morning confirmed the teenage boys were still in custody.

Police are still keen to hear from anyone who saw the attack or who may have any information. Contact Kirklees CID on 101, quoting log 75 of October 1.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.