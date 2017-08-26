Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police were called to reports of an injured man in the early hours of this morning (Saturday) in the Lowerhouses area.

Officers quickly taped off the scene at the junction of Wood Lane and Lowerhouses Lane while the man was treated for his injuries and taken to hospital.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened. He has suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this enquiry.”

An eyewitness said: “Police taped off the entire junction so cars were having to be redirected. It looked serious.

“It was near the bottom of the Fanny Moor estate. I think there was some blood on the road and a council van turned up to lay sand on the road, presumably to clean it up.”