A man faces sentencing by a crown court judge after police found a cannabis farm at his Lockwood home.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that officers searched Jareese Jackson’s Neale Road property on November 29 and discovered 52 cannabis plants.

The court was told that there was a sophisticated set-up including reflective tents, lighting, weighing scales and dealer bags.

The plants were at different stages of growth and dried out cannabis worth an estimated £2,400 was also found.

Jackson pleaded guilty to producing a controlled drug of class B.

Prosecutor Jill Seddon said that due to the amount of cannabis seized and set-up of the operation Jackson’s claims that it was for his own use were disputed.

District Judge Michael Fanning said: “A fairly sophisticated system has been installed and there were 52 plants.

“It’s clear that this is beyond this court’s powers.”

Jackson, 33, is already on a suspended prison sentence for dangerous driving and is due to be sentenced at Leeds Crown Court for an assault.

He was sent to the court for sentencing for the new matter on July 28.