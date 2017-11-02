Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gang of up to 20 youths deliberately started a fire – then hurled bricks at the fire engine as crews tried to put it out.

This was the latest in a string of attacks on firefighters in West Yorkshire, who have revealed they will require police escorts for some call-outs over the Bonfire Night weekend.

Crews from Halifax Fire Station were called to a small fire in the open just off Gibbet Street, Halifax, at around 5.30pm on Wednesday.

A group of 15 to 20 youths stood around watching firefighters as they put out the fire, then pelted the fire engine with bricks.

A crew member said: “It was a small fire in the open at a waste ground which they had started on purpose. We were putting it out when the fire engine was bricked.

“Luckily none of the crew members were hurt but we are seeing attacks like this more and more often. Earlier this week someone threw fireworks at firefighters on a job.

“This weekend will be our busiest this year and we will be requiring police escorts for some jobs.”

It comes as Halifax Labour MP Holly Lynch this week saw her Protect the Protectors campaign, calling for an end to attacks on emergency service workers, passed as a Private Member’s Bill in Parliament. The Bill, if it eventually becomes law, would make it an aggravated offence to attack emergency service personnel.

Ms Lynch said: “It’s absolutely unacceptable that many hard-working men and women face serious assault and abuse simply for doing their jobs trying to keep us all safe and well.

“Any assault on emergency workers is unacceptable, and it’s about time the law reflected the seriousness of attacks on people working for the public good.”

Deputy chief fire officer Dave Walton said: “We are now facing a very busy weekend and we want every single one of our firefighters to get through the weekend unharmed.

“We are deeply saddened that some people see our crews as a target when they are simply trying to help people.

“Underneath the uniform, our firefighters are people and they are just as susceptible to injury as anyone else. We will not tolerate this kind of aggression towards our crews and will be working closely with West Yorkshire Police this weekend. We strongly deter people from getting involved in this madness.”

West Yorkshire Police & Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson said: “Attacks on emergency workers are something that is hard to fathom. Thinking that those who work to protect you daily and nurse you back to health are being spat at, punched, pulled and abused daily, is something that any right minded member of society would baulk at.

“But that is the reality for many. Police officers, nurses, firefighters, paramedics, prison officers, those working in search and rescue, anyone who is working to keep you safe.”

Chief Supt Mabs Hussain, of West Yorkshire Police, said extra officers would be on duty this weekend to support firefighters across the county.