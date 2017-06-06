Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fears for the safety of a missing man have grown after nearly two weeks of no contact.

Christopher Mulligan was last seen in Hebden Bridge on Thursday, May 25. The 26-year-old has not been heard from since.

Police have released CCTV image from the day he disappeared in the hope someone will come forward with information.

Christopher is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, with short mousy brown hair and a short brown beard. He was last seen wearing black trainers, grey tracksuit bottoms and a grey hoody with red writing across the chest.

Detective Inspector Dave Shaw, of Calderdale CID, said: “I am urgently appealing to anyone who believes they may have seen Christopher or knows his whereabouts to contact the police as soon as possible.

“It has been nearly two weeks since Christopher was last seen and his friends and family are extremely worried for his welfare. Our investigation remains ongoing and we have officers conducting extensive enquiries to locate him.”

It’s thought Christopher has links with the Rochdale and Burnley areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Calderdale CID via 101 quoting log number *702 of 25/05.