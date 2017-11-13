Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are urgently appealing for information to trace a missing 11-year-old boy.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about missing Brooklyn Jones who is from the BD7 area of Bradford.

He was last seen at school on Flockton Road at about 8.50am today and then heading towards a park in Flockton Road.

It is possible he may also have been in the Horton park area at about 3pm, possibly with a pink push bike.

Brooklyn is white, 4ft tall, slim and has short dark brown hair.

He was last seen at school wearing black trousers and a black ‘puffa’ style jacket.

Detective Inspector Ryan Bragg said: “We are very concerned for Brooklyn who is vulnerable and would like to speak to anyone who may have seen him.

“He is a young child and both the police and his parents are very keen to find him and make sure he is OK, especially with cold weather settling in this evening.

“A large number of enquiries have been ongoing and anyone who has seen Brooklyn is asked to contact Bradford CID on 101 referencing police log 431 of today.”