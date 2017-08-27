Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police searching for a swimmer feared drowned in a lagoon have found a body.

Emergency services were called to Horbury Lagoon at Horbury on Saturday night after reports a man had got into difficulties in the water.

Despite an extensive search overnight there was no sign of the man.

Police continued their search on Sunday and a body was found. Arrangements were being made to recover the body.

The missing man was said to be a 32-year-old from Leeds and specially-trained police officers are supporting his family.

West Yorkshire Police have repeated warnings to people to keep out of open water because of unseen dangers and the extreme cold even in hot weather.

Supt Marianne Huison, of West Yorkshire Police , said: “I would like to remind all residents of the extreme dangers posed by swimming in or entering open water at lagoons or industrial sites.

“Such water can be very cold, even in the summer months, and people suddenly entering cold water are susceptible to hyperventilation, which could result in the body going into seizure.

“There can also be hidden currents and unseen dangers such as mud banks or items under the water which a swimmer can become caught on.”