A man has been given a suspended jail sentence after police found cannabis growing at his home in Sheepridge.

Leeds Crown Court heard Cameron Livingstone was not at the property in Belle Vue Crescent when officers visited on November 10 last year but his partner let them inside.

A search then revealed nine cannabis plants growing in the attic with the help of lights and ventilation ducting.

The plants were nine to 11 weeks away from maturity but would have had an estimated yield of 495g (17 ounces) of skunk cannabis with a street value of £4,242, Nigel Wray prosecuting told the court today.

(Photo: deviat_ed/Flickr)

The officers also found a bin bag containing some cannabis and a shoe box containing scales. When he was seen later Livingston said he had only had the plants about a week. He said he had looked on YouTube for instructions how to grow it saying it was for personal use.

Livingstone, 24, admitted production and possession of cannabis and was sentenced to eight months in prison suspended for 12 months with 100 hours unpaid work.

Judge Tom Bayliss QC told Livingstone because he had not been in trouble before and was in work he was able to avoid jailing him immediately.