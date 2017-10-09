Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire Police is not doing enough to prevent officers abusing their position for sex, says a report.

Forces across England and Wales have been told to come up with plans to better identify possible sexual abuse by officers of vulnerable people they meet through their work – including better monitoring of IT systems which could be mused for corrupt purposes.

Forces are also expected to work with groups such as domestic abuse charities to improve reporting and intelligence gathering on potential abuses.

The call from HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) follows a number of cases where police officers and staff have been convicted of using their position to engage in sexual activity with vulnerable people.

But despite reports highlighting the scale of the problem, it said some forces had failed to recognise such abuse as serious corruption, had failed to refer cases to the Independent Police Complaints Commission and lacked the means to get intelligence on this form of corruption rather than waiting for it to be reported.

HMICFRS said West Yorkshire’s own plans did not reflect the national strategy agreed by police chiefs last April. The force had failed to provide information about its review of its counter-corruption unit and had yet to start work to improve the monitoring capability of its systems.

West Yorkshire deputy chief constable John Robins said the force aimed to deliver the best policing service possible to the public “by officers and staff who maintain the highest levels of integrity and professionalism.”

He said the force was seeking to bring its plans in line with the national strategy as agreed by the National Police Chief’s Council.

Before the release of the HMICFRS report, the force ran a training campaign on abuse of position for sexual purpose with briefings held across the force. Mandatory training was given to all police officers and staff on the issue.

“The consequences of a West Yorkshire Police employee abusing their position for sexual purpose are serious,” he said. “Allegations of this nature are treated as corruption, officers and staff are likely to be suspended from duty while an investigation into their behaviour is carried out.

“Policies such as this one are in place to maintain the integrity of the force and we will be rigorous in disciplining those who abuse their position for a sexual purpose. The only outcome for an employee found to have abused their position for sexual purpose is dismissal.”