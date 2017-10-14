Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman was found collapsed outside a Batley nightclub.

Police were called after the woman aged in her 30s was discovered unresponsive near to the Xclusive club on Station Road.

They attended at 7.25am this morning and she was taken to hospital for treatment.

Witnesses reported seeing officers guarding a crime scene outside the club but the cordon has now been lifted.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at 7.25am this morning to a report of a woman collapsed on Station Road, Batley.

“The woman, who is in her 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Officers have now left the scene.”