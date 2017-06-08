The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have been granted permission to continue to hold two Huddersfield men arrested on suspicion of terror offences.

The men were arrested on Thursday, June 1, after police raided a house in Rudding Street, Crosland Moor , using an explosive device to blow open the front door. One man was arrested from there and another at an address in Sheffield.

It’s the second time the North East Counter Terrorism Unit has been granted warrants of further detention.

The first seven-day extension expired today (Thursday) and officers have secured permission to hold him for another seven days.

The two men, aged 24 and 29, are being held on suspicion of offences under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act.

A spokeswoman for the terrorism unit said: “This afternoon (Thurs) an additional warrant of further detention has been granted. Officers have a further seven days to question the two men, aged 24 and 29 from Huddersfield, in custody.”