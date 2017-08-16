Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police want to speak to two people in connection with an assault at a Huddersfield pub.

On Saturday evening Joe Burnand was viciously beaten by a thug in the Head of Steam next to Huddersfield Railway Station.

The 53-year-old engineer from Crosland Moor had been enjoying a pint when he was attacked in the corridor of the pub. He was left with facial injuries.

The family believes the attacker may have been part of a group on the Ale Trail.

A spokeswoman for British Transport Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing, a number of witnesses have been spoken to and two names have been put forward and officers will be speaking to them in due course.

“CCTV has been downloaded and is in the process of being viewed.”

Mr Burnand was left with two black eyes, a bruised and swollen face, and cuts to his mouth. Relatives say Mr Burnand may need plastic surgery.