Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers watch out – because if you’re not watching the road, police may be watching you.

That’s the message from West Yorkshire officers, who are rolling out a cunning new way of catching potentially dangerous drivers.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

From Monday the force began a five-day operation filming motorists from unmarked lorries.

Named Operation Tramline, the plan is to catch out drivers who may be using their phones, driving too fast or not paying attention to the road.

Sgt Steve Suggitt, of West Yorkshire Police’s Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team, said: “Being in a HGV means we cannot only see the car driver checking the latest message on their mobile, but we are also on the same level as other HGV drivers and can see if their attention is diverted from the road.”

A recent THINK! campaign highlighted that by glancing at your phone for just 2.3 seconds while driving at 30mph means you miss 100ft of road – the same length as a Boeing 737 plane.

Sgt Suggitt added: “The consequences of taking your eyes off the road, even for a matter of seconds, can be devastating, even more so if you are at the wheel of a lorry or other large vehicle.”