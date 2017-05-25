Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 14-year-old girl from Gomersal has been reported missing with a 15-year-old Bradford boy.

Lillie Mae Preston, along with 15-year-old Kai Bostock from Bradford, were both reported missing on the evening of May 22.

They are believed to be together and were last seen in the Low Moor area of Bradford on Wednesday afternoon.

Now, West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to help trace the two teens.

Officers and their families are growing increasingly concerned for their welfare.

Lillie Mae is described as having a light complexion, of slim build with light brown hair.

Kai is described as having a light complexion, short blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 2049 of May 22.