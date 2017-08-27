Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating after a male was stabbed in the leg in Almondbury.

Emergency services were called to De Lacy Avenue at just after 5pm on Sunday to reports of someone with a knife.

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene and found a male with injuries to his leg. Police were unable to say how old the victim was.

The male was taken to hospital for treatment.

(Image: Google Street View)

Insp Graham Hawcroft, duty officer at West Yorkshire Police, said the male had been stabbed in the leg and assaulted.

The attacker or attackers had fled before police arrived.

Insp Hawcroft said it was believed the male had been attacked in the street.

Police have cordoned off the scene while investigations get underway.

Anyone with information on what happened should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.