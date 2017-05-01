Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are hunting two men following a terrifying robbery at a shop in Almondbury early today.

Police were called at 6.30am after two men entered the rear entrance of One Stop Shop on Fernside Avenue.

The suspects made threats towards the staff inside and took money from the store. Both men fled the scene through the same door at the rear of the shop.

The first suspect is described as a black man, around 35, 6ft, stocky build.

He was wearing a dark-coloured top with the hood up, the bottom half of his face was covered with a mask or scarf and he wore dark tracksuit bottoms.

The second suspect is also described as black, 6ft tall and medium build.

He was wearing a dark-hooded top with the hood up over his head and a scarf or mask covering the lower part of his face, dark tracksuit bottoms. Both men wore gloves.

Det Con Paul Morrison of Kirklees CID, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the staff at the shop.

“We are particularly looking at tracing any information on a silver/grey BMW which was seen on Fernside Avenue at the time of the incident and may be connected to the robbery.”