Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after a father and son were violently attacked outside McDonald’s in Huddersfield.

The incident occurred at the Gallagher Retail Park in Wakefield Road, Waterloo, at 8pm on Monday.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was in the restaurant with his dad when a group of youths began acting in an anti-social manner.

Staff ejected the group from the restaurant but they remained outside the premises and began making gestures at the father and son.

The victim approached the main suspect in the group outside the front doors to ask him to stop. The father, who is in his 50s, followed his son outside.

The suspect then confronted the dad and punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

His son was then assaulted by the group, who kicked him repeatedly and caused him to lose consciousness. The group then fled the scene.

The victim suffered head injuries in the assault and was taken to hospital.

PC Tracy Boucher, of Kirklees CID, said: “This was an extremely serious assault.

“I would also ask for anyone who recognises the male pictured to contact officers as we believe he may have information valuable to the investigation.

“I would further appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident on Monday evening at McDonald’s or who saw the group hanging around outside, to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13170432380.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.