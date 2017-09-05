Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched an investigation after an Audi driver crashed head on into a car carrying a man and a young child - then fled the scene in a passing lorry.

The female driver, described by witnesses as blonde, is understood to have flagged down a lorry after crashing into a black Skoda Fabia on Saddleworth Moor around a mile before a junction onto the M62 .

She is believed to have left her crumpled car before emergency services arrived just after 8.30pm yesterday (Monday).

Baby boy and 19-month-old sister killed in horror M62 crash

The man and his son were trapped in the car, which had been shunted onto banking.

They had to be freed by firefighters but their injuries are not believed to be serious.

The Audi had been spun backwards across the road. Both cars were severely damaged.

(Image: Greater Manchester Police)

The woman driving the Audi left the scene, with GMP Saddleworth and Lees reporting on its Facebook page: “The female driver of the Audi described by witnesses as having blonde hair left the scene prior to police attendance possibly getting into a gas works flat bed lorry vehicle that had come past the scene.”

Police described the conditions on the road as ‘terrible’, with standing water present and visibility ‘down to five metres’.

Greater Manchester Fire Service confirmed they had attended a two-vehicle incident and used specialist cutting and stabilisation equipment to rescue a man who was treated by ambulance crews. They were on the scene for around 30 minutes.

Anyone with information can contact Greater Manchester Police on 101, quoting log 1911 of September 4.