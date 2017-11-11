Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are growing increasingly concerned for an 11-year-old boy who has gone missing.

Harris Reagan went missing from his home in Bradford last night (Friday).

West Yorkshire Police have today issued an appeal for anyone who has seen him to get in contact.

(Image: West Lothian Courier)

A force spokesman said: “Police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and appeal to anyone who has seen Harris, or who knows where he now is to get in contact.”

Harris was last seen wearing grey clothing, including a grey hooded top and trainers.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Harris or who knows where he is now is asked to contact Bradford district police via 101 quoting log 1875 or November 10.