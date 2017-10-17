Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two police officers were injured when a car they were trying to stop twice reversed into their car.

It happened when officers were trying to get the driver of a Mitsubishi Shogun to stop in connection with an earlier offence of making off from a petrol station without paying.

Kirklees CID are investigating the incident that took place on Bennett Lane, Dewsbury, at 6.45pm on Monday.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: “The driver of the offending vehicle, a blue Mitsubishi Shogun, failed to stop when indicated by the police driver and reversed twice in the direction of the police vehicle, the second time causing significant damage to the front of the car.

“The Shogun then left the scene.

“The two officers in the police vehicle suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

“The officers were attempting to stop the Shogun due to it matching the description of a vehicle involved in a make off without payment offence at Sainsbury’s petrol station in Dewsbury at around 5.20pm the same day.”

Enquiries in to both incidents remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Kirklees District CID via 101 or to pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.