A man has appeared in court after an automatic weapon was allegedly fired in a Bradford street.

Police said an automatic firearm was discharged in Hill Top Road, Thornton, on Friday, October 20.

Michael Webster, aged 26, of Hill Crest, Swillington, Leeds, was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He appeared at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and was remanded into custody.

Police said last night (Fri) there was a further firearms discharge on Hill Top Road. A police cordon still remains and detectives are conducting extensive enquiries to establish whether the two incidents are linked.

Det Supt Nick Wallen, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “All incidents relating to firearms are taken extremely seriously by West Yorkshire Police and this latest incident is currently being investigated to establish the circumstances.

“High visibility patrols, including armed officers, have been deployed to the area to reassure the communities.

“I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or has any further information which could assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information about the incident in Hill Top Road last night, is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number *1935 of October 27.