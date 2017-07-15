The video will start in 8 Cancel

Part of Huddersfield town centre was sealed off this morning after a double stabbing, only being lifted around lunchtime.

Two teenagers were stabbed near to Domino’s pizza on St John’s Road in the early hours of this morning and one of them is now seriously ill in hospital.

Detectives have sealed off the Castlegate Retail Park which also includes furnishing company Laura Ashley and the section of Fitzwilliam Street beneath the railway viaduct that leads to the Tesco store.

Police were called shortly before 1am this morning (SAT) to the retail park where they discovered two teenagers, both aged 19, with stab wounds.

The men were treated by paramedics and taken to hospital with injuries described as “non life-threatening.”

One of the victims has since been allowed home but the other remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Businesses on the retail park were closed to customers this morning due to a police cordon around the scene, but it was hoped the cordon would be lifted early this afternoon for the stores to open once police forensics experts have finished their detailed examination of the scene.

A police spokeswoman confirmed late this morning that no arrests have been made at this time.

Police said inquiries into the stabbings were continuing and appealed for anyone with information to contact Kirklees District CID via 101 quoting log 97 of July 15. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

It is the latest of several stabbing incidents in our area.

Three Huddersfield men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a “machete attack” in Paddock this week.

Father-of-four Umar Farooq, 30 and Shonia Kauser, 25, both suffered serious stab wounds in the attack on Larch Road shortly before midnight last Monday.

Last month, a 31-year-old Batley man suffered what police described as “life-changing injuries” following an assault in an alleyway behind houses on Whitaker Street, off Field Lane at Batley.

In April a 27-year-old man was stabbed in the arm on Cross Church Street in Huddersfield town centre which was caught on video.