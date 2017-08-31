Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating a suspected arson attack on two cars on a Dewsbury car lot.

Firefighters were called to JCS Car Sales in Huddersfield Road, Scout Hill, at just after midnight on Thursday.

Crews found the front end of a Vauxhall Corsa and a Vauxhall Zafira well ablaze.

Firefighters tackled the flames and then reported what had happened to police.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the cars were reportedly “burned out” and officers would be launching an investigation.

He added: “Enquiries are underway into what happened.”

The car lot is opposite the Ravenswharfe pub close to the Spen Valley Greenway bridge which goes over the busy A644 Huddersfield Road.

The spokesman appealed for anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious around the time to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101.