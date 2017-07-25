Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives say they are looking into reports of another shooting in Huddersfield.

A house was shot at on the Ghyll, in Fixby , on Sunday evening.

Occupants reported their front door had been damaged the following morning and later inspections showed the damage was likely caused by a firearms discharge.

No one was injured in the incident.

It follows an incident in Rawthorpe on Saturday evening where four people were shot at in what is believed to be a targeted shooting on Dalton Fold Row.

Armed police were also called to Riddings Road in Deighton last night (Monday) although officers have yet to confirm whether this was a firearms incident or not.

Police are now keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anything suspicious, or similarly if they have CCTV which may have picked up suspicious activity in the street between 11pm and 12am on Sunday.

Detective Inspector Jaz Kahn of the Firearms Prevent Team, said: “We fully understand the anxiety such an incident can cause in communities and we local NPT officers are providing extra patrols in the area.

“I would like to speak with anyone who has information about the discharge or who saw suspicious behaviour on the Ghyll, between 11.15 and 11.45pm on Sunday night.

“That could include men behaving suspiciously or the presence of vehicles not usually seen in the area.”

Anyone with information can contact the Firearms Prevention Team via 101.