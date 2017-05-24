Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have confirmed that a fire at a derelict former homeless hostel in Dewsbury is being treated as arson.

Firefighters worked through the night last night (Tuesday) to put out the fire at the old Combs Hostel on Hall Lane, Thornhill.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said today: “Police were called at 21:04 last night (23 May) to reports of a fire in Thornhill, Dewsbury.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“Officers attended at a property on Hall Lane. The incident is being treated as arson and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170233668.”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service posted a picture on Twitter in the aftermath of the fire revealing the extent of the damage.

(Photo: Ash Milnes)

A crew member from Dewsbury Fire Station said that much of the fire was contained in a section of the building.

No one was injured in the fire.