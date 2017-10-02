Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police investigating the stabbing of a Huddersfield schoolboy have charged a teenager in connection with the attack.

Danny Brook, 16, was seriously injured following the attack on Hazel Grove in Linthwaite last month.

He was taken to hospital suffering from stab wounds following the incident near to Colne Valley High School on September 6. Danny mother’s Linda Brook said he needed surgery to his bowels.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed they have charged a 16-year-old boy.

A force spokesperson said: “Police have now charged a 16-year-old boy in connection with an incident on Hazel Grove in Linthwaite.

“The incident happened on September 6 and a 16-year-old boy was stabbed and sustained serious injuries.”

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at Leeds Youth Court on Tuesday, October 31 charged with section 18 wounding with intent.