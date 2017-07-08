The video will start in 8 Cancel

An arsonist struck at four locations in just one hour.

Firefighters were sent to a string of suspicious fires in Birkby overnight.

Between 3am and 4am they dealt with incidents at Miln Road and Blacker Road in which cars, buildings, bins and garages were set on fire.

Police have confirmed they are investigating but have not made any arrests.

No one was injured in any of the fires.

Two fire engines from Huddersfield Fire Station attended the first incidents at Miln Road where two cars were set ablaze.

The flames spread to a garage.

Birkby resident Zubair Khan woke to the smell of smoke and recorded a video of flames in the car park of Tuition Time on the corner of Common Road and Miln Road.

It is thought a bin store used to store cardboard has been set alight, and flames spread to fencing.

Another fire was sparked on nearby Blacker Road with at least one vehicle damaged.

Police attended and managed to put out one of the fires themselves.

Cleckheaton and Rastrick firefighters also turned out to assist.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 3:47am this morning police were contacted by the fire service to reports of a black Ford Fiesta being set alight. The fire is being treated as suspected arson.”