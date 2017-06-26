Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been injured in an assault in Holmfirth .

Police officers and an ambulance were called to Field Road, off Cinder Hills Road, on Sunday at around 3pm.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the victim was taken to hospital. Police haven’t released any information about the extent of his injuries.

The scene was cordoned off by police tape yesterday.

Residents took to Facebook to express their shock at the incident.

One said: “How awful. I hope the lad is okay.”

Another said: “Awful. What’s up with people these days?”

One resident added: “The street was taped off when I was walking home earlier. It’s on the end of Thorp Avenue next to garages.”

Police inquiries are continuing.