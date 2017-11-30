Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating claims of a racially-motivated attack in Batley have launched a new appeal for information.

Kirklees CID say they have “exhausted” all lines of enquiry and need the public’s help.

Officers have checked CCTV and found footage of a “lone female” – believed to be the victim – but there is no sign of any alleged attackers.

Nikki Hurst, 32, told police said had been attacked by three Asian males – two wearing school uniforms – at 7am on Halloween, October 31, near a tunnel close to the Mill Village Shopping Complex.

She said the youths racially abused her and pushed her over, causing head and facial injuries.

Police said Ms Hurst described the suspects as three Asian males, two of which were wearing school uniforms.

Ms Hurst has spoken out in a video which has been widely circulated on social media.

There have been claims that the police have failed to take the allegations seriously and the West Yorkshire force has now issued a strongly-worded response.

A spokesman said: “Kirklees CID have been conducting enquiries into this incident since it was reported.

“Extensive CCTV enquiries have been made, which has confirmed the presence of a lone female, believed to be the victim, just prior to 7am.

“We know that just after this time, a member of the public located the victim close to the location of the assault and contacted the police.

“Police arrived at the location within 12 minutes of the report being made and swiftly administered first aid, providing ongoing support until the ambulance arrived as short time later.”

Det Chief Insp Tony Nicholson, leading the investigation, appealed for help from the public into what was being treated as a “racially aggravated assault.”

He said: “At this time we have exhausted all obvious lines of enquiry and I would urge, anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward with any information about the incident, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

“Staff from Kirklees CID will continue to support the victim throughout the investigation and will continue to seek out the persons responsible.

“If you have any information about this incident, please contact Kirklees CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13170506171. Information can also to passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”