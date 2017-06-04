Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been found dead in Huddersfield town centre.

Police were called to the BT telephone exchange building in Southgate, near to the Sainsbury’s store at Shorehead at just after 4pm today.

Emergency services were alerted by passers-by who saw the man slumped under a canopy at 1pm.

When he was still there when they passed again several hours later they called police.

Insp Carlton Young, force duty officer at West Yorkshire Police, said the man was found to be dead when officers arrived.

He said the man had been identified and there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

Insp Young said the man did not appear to have any obvious injuries.

Police have taped off the area and an investigation has been launched.